Nashville Man Charged with Death of Girlfriend

One Nashville man is in custody today following the death of his girlfriend.

44-year-old Robert Grayson is charged with criminal homicide after the fatal shooting of 38-year-old Tabitha Oglesby.

Metro Nashville Police Department Robert Grayson, 44, is charged with criminal homicide for Sunday’s 7:15 a.m. fatal shooting of Tabitha Oglesby, 38, inside her Edgefield apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

Sunday morning around 7:15, police responded to Oglesby's Edgefield apartment in the 1200 block of 14th Avenue South.

Police were called by Oglesby's 19-year-old son to report that his mother was being assaulted by her boyfriend. When police arrived, they found her critically wounded. She was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she later died.

Officers found a handgun in Grayson's coat at the scene. During an interview, he stated the two had been arguing. Oglesby's son attempted to intervene during the argument but ran after Grayson brandished the firearm and threatened to kill them.

Grayson is also being charged with aggravated assault, and his bond is set at $575,000.