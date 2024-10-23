Nashville man dead after physical attack caused him to fall into traffic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after police say he was attacked in East Nashville, and possibly run over by a car. It happened on South 5th Street and Russell Street Monday night.

Police initially thought it was a hit-and-run after arriving to the scene, but a new update from detectives revealed nearby surveillance cameras showed 59-year-old James Sutton was attacked by another man before falling into traffic.

Police say it's still unclear if he was hit by a car, but he was taken to Vanderbilt with a severe head injury and multiple broken ribs. He later died at the hospital.

Police are asking anyone who lives in the area to review their cameras for anything that can help in the investigation.

