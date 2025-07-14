Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville man dies after Jeep crashes into tree on Pleasant Hill Road

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 42-year-old Nashville man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Pleasant Hill Road this afternoon.

Matthew Sparks was driving south in his Jeep Renegade when he failed to navigate a slight curve in the road, according to authorities.

The vehicle crossed the double yellow lines into opposing lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway. The Jeep continued into the woods and crashed head-on into a tree.

Sparks was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking