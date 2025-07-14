Nashville man dies after Jeep crashes into tree on Pleasant Hill Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 42-year-old Nashville man has died following a single-vehicle crash on Pleasant Hill Road this afternoon.

Matthew Sparks was driving south in his Jeep Renegade when he failed to navigate a slight curve in the road, according to authorities.

The vehicle crossed the double yellow lines into opposing lanes of traffic before leaving the roadway. The Jeep continued into the woods and crashed head-on into a tree.

Sparks was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

