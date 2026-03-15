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Nashville man dies after rollover crash on I-40 ramp to I-440

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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 40.

Metro police said Jayson Braddy, 39, was driving a 2002 Toyota Tundra east on I-40 around 7:15 a.m. when he entered the ramp to I-440 East at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve.

Investigators said the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and rolled over.

Braddy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.

Tenn. mom invites son's organ recipients to do his favorite activity, dance

Here’s a beautiful story of how one mother turned her grief journey into a gathering of gratitude… and organ donation awareness.

Robb Coles highlights a special event organized by Cari Hollis – whose 26-year old son Austin died two years ago. Austin agreed to be an organ donor – and that single gesture saved multiple lives.

Cari reached out to as many recipients she could find – several of whom traveled to Nashville for an emotional celebration in Austin’s honor. One woman – whose life was saved by receiving Austin’s lungs – put it simply: “He’s my angel”.

- Rhori Johnston

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