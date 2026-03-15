Nashville man dies after rollover crash on I-40 ramp to I-440

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 40.

Metro police said Jayson Braddy, 39, was driving a 2002 Toyota Tundra east on I-40 around 7:15 a.m. when he entered the ramp to I-440 East at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate the curve.

Investigators said the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and rolled over.

Braddy, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he later died.

Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment played a role in the crash.