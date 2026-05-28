Nashville man dies by suicide during SWAT search warrant execution on Tampa Drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died by suicide May 26 after Metro Nashville Police Department SWAT officers entered a Tampa Drive apartment to execute a search warrant, authorities said.

Fingerprints identified the man as 29-year-old Brandon Surji, also known as Brandon Hunter.

According to MNPD, SWAT officers forced entry into the apartment at about 5:30 a.m. after receiving no response despite repeatedly announcing their presence over a loudspeaker.

As officers cleared the residence, they encountered Surji inside a bedroom closet armed with a pistol, police said. He did not comply with commands to drop the weapon. MNPD said Surji fatally shot himself in the head after a police dog was deployed to assist in taking him into custody.

During a subsequent search of the apartment, investigators found an AK-47 rifle, more than one pound of methamphetamine, more than one pound of marijuana and various firearm parts, according to police.

MNPD homicide unit detectives obtained the search warrant as part of an ongoing investigation into the March 31 killing of 33-year-old Donzell Young Jr., who was shot in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Briley Parkway. Detectives had been seeking to question Surji in connection with that case.

Authorities said the homicide investigation remains active.