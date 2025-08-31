Nashville man drives limousine to feed hundreds of homeless people every Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Every Sunday morning, Corry Hughes pulls up to the Nashville Rescue Mission in his limousine with a mission that goes far beyond luxury transportation.

"When I first started about 50, but now I'm up to 200," Hughes said about the growing number of people who line up for his hot meals each week.

Hughes, who pulled himself out of homelessness, now dedicates his Sundays to feeding hundreds of people experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

"I bring my limousine to say hey man, ain't no big guy, little guy, we all the same. So ain't no limousine make me or break me," Hughes said.

Despite overcoming his own struggles with homelessness, Hughes said he can't help but show care for people living through similar circumstances.

"So I'm doing it by myself. I got a lid cooked about two or three hours for the meat to fall off the bone. That's the best soup they say they ever tasted," Hughes said.

Hughes operates Delvin Hands Ministries, an organization that honors his nephew who he said died in a house fire. Sunday he decided to make each meal even more special for Labor Day.

"I just did baked beans, hot dogs, chips and juices because they ain't got no Labor Day," Hughes said. "You got people here that try to better their self."

As the lines for meals continue to grow each week since he started about a year ago, Hughes said he needs community support to expand his outreach.

"If you wanna just come feed, put your hands in, help me out. I'm just trying to get more people involved with what I'm doing down here," Hughes said.

Sunday after Sunday, Hughes said he will continue following what he believes are answered prayers.

"I started doing this because the Lord told me to. He spoke to me and told me to feed his people," Hughes said.

Corry Hughes is looking for volunteers to help expand his Sunday meal ministry at Nashville Rescue Mission. If you want to get involved with Delvin Hands Ministries or know of other community members making a difference, contact Kim at kim.rafferty@NewsChannel5.com and watch the full video story to see how you can help.

