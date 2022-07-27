Watch Now
Nashville man facing charges after 15K fentanyl-laced pills were seized in Rutherford County

Posted at 1:27 PM, Jul 27, 2022
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Approximately 15,000 fentanyl-laced pills were seized in Rutherford County following a multi-agency investigation.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents and detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department received a tip that a person involved in a drug trafficking operation was supplying fake Roxicodone pills.

Following further investigation, Murfreesboro police arrested 22-year-old Angel Troche, of Nashville, on Tuesday. Troche is accused of having possession of the thousands of fentanyl-laced pills.

He was booked into the Rutherford County Jail on a charge of possession of fentanyl over 300 grams.

Metro Nashville police and the Drug Enforcement Administration assisted in the investigation.

