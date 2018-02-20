Nashville Man Fatally Shot After Argument

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police said they're searching for two people after a man was fatally shot following an argument just north of downtown Nashville.
Metro Nashville Police said the victim, 25-year-old Marquice Miles, met his ex-girlfriend at 3 p.m. to pick up their children. Her current boyfriend, 29-year-old Capius Maclin Jr., was with her, along with two other people, including the alleged gunman.
Police said Miles was reportedly upset that his children had been around Maclin, a convicted sex offender.
Witnesses said Miles and Maclin were involved in a physical fight when a third man intervened and shot Miles. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.
Officers were working to identify the gunman. They’re also looking for Maclin, who fled the scene following the shooting.
Police said Maclin is on probation for sexual battery by an authority figure. They said the victim was under age 13.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest after he allegedly removed his GPS monitoring device around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The device was later recovered by officers in the 2400 block of Foster Avenue.