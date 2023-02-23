Nashville man hit, killed crossing Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man died after he was hit by a car on Gallatin Pike S Wednesday evening while attempting to cross the road.

68-year-old Nashville resident David A. Kelley has been identified as the pedestrian who was hit around 6 p.m. near Berkley Drive, according to Metro police.

Metro police's initial investigation into the collision determined Kelley was crossing Gallatin Pike, entered the continuous left turn lane and continued walking into a northbound traffic lane when he was struck by a driver headed north in a 2013 Kia Forte.

Kelley was taken to Skyline Medical Center for treatment but later died at the hospital due to his injuries.

Metro police say the driver of the Kia did not show any signs of impairment.