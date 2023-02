NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man died Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on I-40.

Metro police say 32-year-old Jacob Olivarez was in the roadway on I-40 W near the I-24 split around 5:15 a.m. when he was struck by a black Ram 1500 pickup truck headed west.

The driver of the truck "showed no signs of impairment," according to police investigators working the collision.

Metro police have notified the victim's family.