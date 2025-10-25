Nashville man killed in rollover crash on Old Hickory Boulevard

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say a 67-year-old Nashville man died Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision on Old Hickory Boulevard at Southfork Boulevard.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Investigators say the man was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry north on Old Hickory Boulevard when he crossed into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a southbound pickup truck.

Police say the Camry continued through the intersection, hit a curb, and rolled over. The driver was taken to Skyline Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The pickup driver was transported to Summit Medical Center with minor injuries. Witnesses told police the Camry appeared to be speeding before the crash.

Investigators found no signs of impairment for either driver.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.