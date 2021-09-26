Nashville man shot and killed in his home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a shooting in Nashville that left one man dead in his own home on Saturday night.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. at the 3000 block of Crouch Drive in the Trinity Hills area.

Officers on the scene tell us a man approximately in his 40s was shot from outside his house while he was inside, and died from his injuries.

At this time police have not identified the victim or given any word on a suspect or motive.

