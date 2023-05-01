Nashville man wants to bring communities together with 'More Than A Walk'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's been three years since Shawn Dromgoole posted on social media saying he was afraid to walk alone in his 12 South neighborhood. Since then, he said the community has come together in ways he never imagined possible.

"Memories of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery and people dying for walking in their neighborhood scared me," said Dromgoole.

But when it came time to take a walk with family, more than 75 neighbors made sure Dromgoole wouldn't walk alone. Eventually the hashtag #WeWalkWithShawn was born.

Hundreds of neighbors joined him in 12 South and across the country for community walks.

"Two weeks in, we did our first out-of-state walk in Shaker Heights, Ohio," said Dromgoole. "People were like 'Can you walk with us?' and I'm like 'I guess so.'"

Three years later, Dromgoole said coming together is just as important now as it was then.

"Some people can't handle a protest, but some people just need to walk and breathe it out," said Dromgoole.

Just as in 2020, Nashville still faces tough times. That's what inspired Dromgoole to create a new nonprofit called 'More Than A Walk'. He said the goal is to support the community through history, the arts and fitness.

"I'm so grateful that God has afforded me this opportunity," said Dromgoole. "I get to do this. I get to build community and spread good news."

Dromgoole remembers a time when he worried his name would turn into a hashtag. Now, he's thankful it has.

"It's a good hashtag. It's not a rest in peace hashtag, and so often people who look like me from my background and from my personal history, don't get that good hashtag," said Dromgoole.

On May 27 at 2 p.m. Dromgoole will celebrate the third anniversary of his first walk. All are invited to join at Sevier Park.