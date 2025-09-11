Nashville man who worked for Turning Point USA honors Charlie Kirk's legacy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville man who worked closely with conservative activist Charlie Kirk is remembering the inspiration he found in Kirk's message and dedication to political engagement.

Jonathan Koeppel said he felt like an outcast before discovering Kirk's work. When the two men met for the first time, their conversation left a lasting impression on Koeppel.

"I met him years ago. I was just attending an event," Koeppel said. "I just introduced myself and said, 'So what do you do after a big event like this? You going to go take a vacation and enjoy yourself?' And he goes, 'What are you talking about? Take a vacation? America needs help. We've got work. We've got work to do there is no time for taking a break.'"

Koeppel, now 30, was struck by Kirk's energy and confidence at such a young age.

"To see somebody that was— I'm 30 he's 31 we're like the same age. To see someone who was my age with that level of confidence, and that level of energy, was something I've never seen before and that's impactful," Koeppel said.

Koeppel said Kirk's words inspired him to make significant life changes. He moved from New Orleans to Nashville, where he worked for Kirk's nonprofit, Turning Point USA, overseeing several southern states.

"It was this organization called Turning Point USA. I knew that they were a voice for people that like free speech and share conservative values," Koeppel said.

Koeppel said he learned of Kirk's death Wednesday through a flood of phone calls.

"Because of the internet it's unfortunate, but the video of him being shot and assassinated is all over the internet and I refuse to watch that," Koeppel said.

Despite the tragic loss, Koeppel said he remains focused on continuing Kirk's legacy of political engagement.

"What do we do? I mean the only thing I can think of is continuing on that legacy of respectful debate, be willing to talk to people that don't like you, see their point of view," Koeppel said. "You don't have to agree with them, you don't have to accept their ideology but America was founded on a system that allowed us to debate."

