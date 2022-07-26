Nashville man's murder remains unsolved after 34 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Even though it has been 34 years since a man was found murdered in his truck in Germantown, his killer remains on the run, and his family is still waiting for answers.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials said just after midnight on June 22, 1988, Billy Wade went to the Nashville Farmers Market to meet someone, but never came home. His brother went looking for him, and around 1:30 p.m. found him shot to death inside his truck at 1609 4th Avenue North.

The news of Billy's death shocked his family.

"Whoever did it, didn’t have a heart," said Wana Davis, Billy's wife. "He wouldn’t have hurt anybody."

Billy was a Nashville native who worked in construction. Davis said he was a father to four children, and kindhearted, good-natured and kind to everyone he met. He was in the process of starting his own business when he was killed.

"It never leaves," said Davis. "There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about it. It just was devastating and unbelievable at the same time."

After Metro Police detectives processed the scene for evidence, they did identify a person of interest. However, investigators said there was never enough evidence to connect the person to the crime. No witnesses have ever come forward with information, and throughout the years, the case has gone cold.

Investigators said the murder happened in a high-crime area of the city, and there were most likely people in the neighborhood who witnessed what happened.

"We would hope that after 34 years they would feel at ease about coming forward, and be willing to at least give us what information they know," said Matthew Filter, a detective with the Metro Police Department's Cold Case Unit.

In addition, the Germantown neighborhood has changed dramatically since Billy's death. Filter said with new development, homes and residents now filling 4th Avenue North, many in the area may not be familiar with the case.

While his wife has waited decades for answers, she has relied on her family and faith to get her through tough days. She still hopes that answers will come.

"I would like for his kids’ sake that they will be able to know the real truth of what happened to him," said Davis.

Billy's daughter encouraged anyone with information on the case to come forward.

"All it takes is one tip, one small detail, or one person to come around and say what they know," said Kaulin Wade, Billy's daughter.

If you have any information about Billy's murder you can call the Metro Police Department Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7803. You can also call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.