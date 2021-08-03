Nashville mayor announces 'Refer to Win' vaccine incentive campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the launch of a new COVID-19 vaccination incentive campaign: “Refer to Win.”

During the month of August, Nashvillians who refer their family, friends, neighbors or coworkers to get the COVID-19 vaccine will be eligible for prizes.

This month, you can win 1 of 20 prizes by referring family, friends, neighbors & coworkers to get vaccinated!



Prizes include staycations, season tickets to our 4 pro teams, gift cards and more!



They can win one of 20 different prizes by referring friends and family to get vaccinated. The most valuable prize is a pair of Nashville Predators season tickets, valued at more than $5,000.

“Refer to Win” Prizes:

A pair of 2021-2022 Nashville Predators Season Tickets (Lower Goal Zone, Full Season)

A pair of 2021-2022 Nashville Predators Season Tickets (Lower Goal Zone, Half Season)

A pair of 2021 Tennessee Titans Season Tickets

A pair of 2022 Nashville Sounds Season Tickets

A pair of 2022 Nashville SC Season Tickets

Two-night Stay at Gaylord Opryland and SoundWaves (up to 4 people)

Two-night Stay at Grand Hyatt with Spa and Dinner

Gift Cards to the Omni Nashville Hotel & Gift Card to Bob’s Steak

One-year Nashville Zoo Membership (one named adult, one guest and up to six children)

One-year Cheekwood Membership (two adults and children or grandchildren)

One-year Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum Membership

One-year NAAMM Membership (two adults and up to four children)

One-year Frist Art Museum (family membership)

$250 MStreet Restaurants Gift Card

One of two, $250 TopGolf Gift Cards

$250 House of Cards Gift Card

$250 Brooklyn Bowl Gift Card

$250 City Winery Gift Card

Referral cards are available at Metro Public Health Department vaccination sites only. Vaccine recipients can write the name and contact information (phone number or email address) of the person who encouraged them to get vaccinated. Referral cards are available to any Nashville resident receiving their first or second vaccine shot.

Winners will be determined by the number of referrals for which they are credited. The first-place winner will have their choice of prize. The second-place winner will choose from among the remaining prizes. The third-place winner will have their choice of prizes not picked by first- and second-place winners.

Currently, 53.35 percent of Nashvillians have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Referral cards are available at both the Drive-Thru Vaccine Clinic, 2491 Murfreesboro Road (former Kmart), and community vaccine pop-up sites.