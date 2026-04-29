Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell delivers 63rd State of Metro address

NASHVILLE, TENN. (WTVF) — Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell delivered his 63rd State of Metro address on Wednesday.

During his address, he described his vision for the city. He said he will propose cutting the grocery tax by a half cent and introduced two programs to benefit small businesses.

The programs are:

A legacy business fund pilot program that recognizes long-time neighborhood businesses.

A Workforce Advancement Grant that provides employees with opportunities to enhance their skills.

“Progress will not always be loud or linear. But it will be purposeful,” said O’Connell. “Every decision we make – to cut the grocery tax, to have more childcare available, to support our small businesses, to add more jobs, to turn more lights from red to green, to build enough housing, and to support our kids from the day they’re born – is a statement about who this city is for. I intend for the answer to be loud and clear: this city is for everyone.”

On affordable housing, O'Connell said that in his upcoming budget, he will make a 40% increase into the Unified Housing Strategy.

Also in his upcoming budget, O’Connell said he will expand funding for Nashville Strong Babies, supporting mothers and babies from pregnancy through the first 18 months of life.

When it comes to transportation, O'Connell highlighted the Choose How You Move plan and Journey Pass.

“I’ve already tackled many of the challenges the city hadn’t been able to solve for decades," said O'Connell. "We took challenges and turned them into accomplishments. Transit. The scrapyard. Healthier school start times. More housing. These are historic achievements, and we should celebrate them because we did them together. All of us. Today, I’ve laid out my vision to keep that momentum going.”

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