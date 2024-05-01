Nashville Mayor lays out his budget for next year. Here's some of what it includes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mayor Freddie O'Connell presented his first budget to the Metro Council on Wednesday. The proposal includes more than $3.27 billion dollars in total city spending next year.

It is a $700 million decrease from last year. O'Connell says his budget does not include a property tax hike, even though the city is expected to face some financial challenges next year.

Finance leaders expect the city to bring in roughly the same about of money, but we will be losing more than $2.5 million dollars in federal COVID relief money.

What are the numbers?

The biggest chunk of Metro's budget is once again allocated to schools.

The mayor is proposing a $1.24 billion budget for Metro Nashville Public Schools. That's about $223 million more than MMNPS received in FY22.

The mayor also wants to spend more than $136 million on health and hospitals, including just over $5 million in grant money for the Mental Health Cooperative.

What did the Mayor's office highlight?

Tax collection

Tax revenue will remain largely the same for next year according to Metro Finance Director Kevin Crumbo.

Affordability

$30 million is being invested in the Barnes Housing Trust Fund, which supports the creation of more affordable housing, both rentals and homeownership. It also helps homeowners with low or fixed incomes to maintain their homes with rehabilitation programs.

The mayor's plan also includes a pay raise for all Metro employees. The plan calls for a 3.5% cost of living raise for Metro workers and a new $20 an hour minimum wage.

Schools

The Mayor says he wants to make up for the COVID money (known as ESSER funds) that has run out from the federal government.

“We appreciate the investments in our students, staff, and schools to ensure a continued high-quality working and learning environment,” said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools. “While many districts across the nation are facing an ESSER cliff, we worked together to build a bridge to success going into the next schools year.”

In order to make up for the lost federal funds, the mayor has asked most Metro departments to cut their budgets. Not every department was asked to cut the same percentage - but overall the city needs to see a 1.4% reduction in the budget to fund schools.