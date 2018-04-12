Nashville Mayoral Race: What You Need To Know

Fair / Windy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The Nashville mayoral election will be held May 24. Here’s what you need to know.
Early voting has been planned for May 4 through 19 at the Howard Office Building in the 700 block of 2nd Avenue South.
All early voting locations (see times and locations below) will be open May 11 through 19.
The following list of candidates have filed petitions to run, according to the Davidson County Election Commission:
If a runoff election is needed, it will be held June 28.