Nashville medical workers targeted in latest string of car break-ins in Midtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are looking for thieves who broke into cars at a parking garage used by healthcare workers in Midtown.

Car break-ins are a troubling trend that we've told you about time and time again.

Sunday morning medical workers and hospital visitors found their car windows shattered and their items missing in the Plaza Garage on Hayes Street.

Workers associated with Select Medical and Ascension Saint Thomas park in that garage. Police swept for fingerprints.

"They took flashlights, and they looked outside, I guess around the windows to see if there are any marks or fingerprints,” said Lori Rainey. “It stinks. It's like the money that I made last night is going to this now."

Car break ins are the fastest growing crime in Nashville. Police say they go hand in hand with vehicle thefts. Over 3,300 vehicles have been stolen so far this year. The highest number is in Southeast Nashville where 1,003 vehicles have been stolen this year.

Police say too many automobiles are easy targets. Like guns that taken from vehicles, stolen vehicles are involved in criminal activities like carjackings and robberies.