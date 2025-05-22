Nashville Memorial Day Weekend: Music, Parties, and Family Fun Await!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Memorial Day is often considered the unofficial start of summer and this weekend.

To kick off the season, here's a look at events in our area.

Whether you're a local or just visiting, here's your guide to all things fun and free in Music City.

Friday, May 23

Eric Church Concert

Kick off your Memorial Day festivities with live music from The Pinnacle

Musicians Corner

FREE Live music, delicious snacks, and fun activities for the kids at Centennial Park. Perfect for the whole family!

Full Moon Pickin’ Party

Join jam circles, snag treats from local food trucks, and savor cold brews under the stars at Percy Warner Park.

Price: Adults: $25 | Youth (7–17): $10 | Children (6 and under): Free

Rooftop Bar at Play Playground

Sip on elevated cocktails with stellar city views at Play Playground — no tickets needed, just good vibes!

Saturday, May 24

Musicians Corner

Keep the groove going with more family-friendly tunes and bites at Centennial Park!

Yacht Rock at Black Abbey Brewing

Celebrate pre-summer at Black Abbey Brewing with live jams, DJs, and tasty Philly South Steaks — all for free!

Chemistry at Harriet’s

Drift into soulful grooves and signature cocktails at Harriet’s Rooftop.

Rooftop Bar at Play Playground

Keep your spirits high at Play Playground's rooftop

Price: Free

Sunday, May 25

Memorial Day Rooftop Party at W Nashville

Get your groove on at this epic white-out rooftop bash! DJs, dazzling views, and craft cocktails await.

Price: $13+

Peach, Please! Poolside Kickoff at Solstice

Dive into luxury at this peachy poolside party with live DJ sets and sip-worthy drinks at the Grand Hyatt Nashville.

Price: $45

Drift Nashville Pool Party

Cool off at this blowout pool party with cocktails and DJ beats, featuring a special tasting suite. Dive in fun is free!

Ryman Community Day

Tour Ryman Auditorium for free, groove to live music, and enjoy activities for the whole family — thanks, Tennessee residents!

Musicians Corner

Last call for live music magic at Centennial Park.

Monday, May 26

Memorial Day Pool Party

Dive into a pool party extravaganza at The Pool Club at Virgin Hotels Nashville for live tunes, drinks, and tons of fun (21+ only). Opt for a VIP experience if you're feeling fancy!

Price: $10-$15 GA ticket | VIP options available

Memorial Day Cookout at East Nashville Beer Works

Family-friendly grillin’ with hot dogs and vegan options. Cozy up with beer and smiles!

Fat Bottom Brewing’s Memorial Day Celebration

Live music, ice-cold beer, and all-day happy hour!

Memorial Day Brunch at White Limozeen

Start your Memorial Day with a delicious brunch at Nashville’s most glamorous rooftop spot.

Memorial Day Dash 5K

Get moving at the Memorial Day Dash 5K — celebrating 25 years of community spirit with a dash of history!

Price: $40+



Did we miss a spot? Let us know!