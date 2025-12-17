Nashville Metro Council delays vote opposing downtown tunnel project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville Metro Council members postponed a vote Tuesday on a resolution that would officially oppose Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel project, leaving protesters frustrated with the delay.

The council was scheduled to vote on a resolution condemning The Boring Company's Music City Loop project for what members called the company's lack of transparency, poor community engagement, and alleged problems with labor and safety practices. However, the vote was deferred until January.

The resolution would not actually stop construction from moving forward if passed.

Outside the Metro Courthouse, a group called The Big Dumb Hole Coalition rallied before the meeting. The protesters argued the project ignores what Nashville residents really need, including better public transit, affordable housing, and help with the cost of living.

"Where their hole is just feet from where we saw flood waters in 2010, so just from an ecological and safety standpoint, building two tunnels in a flood plain seems irresponsible at the very least," Tristan Warner said.

A new report from the Davey Resource Group shows minimal potential environmental impact from the tunnel project.

The council will take up the resolution again at its January meeting.

