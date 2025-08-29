Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville Mexican restaurant robbed, suspects caught on camera stealing $1,200 in alcohol

Rosepepper Cantina
Rosepepper Cantina security camera
Rosepepper Cantina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — East Nashville’s Rosepepper Cantina was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

The eatery told NewsChannel 5 that the suspects stole about $1,200 worth of alcohol.

Metro Police are investigating, though the restaurant owners said high insurance deductibles have left them resorting to covering the loss themselves.

Anyone with information is asked to contact rosepeppercantina@gmail.com

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.

