Nashville Mexican restaurant robbed, suspects caught on camera stealing $1,200 in alcohol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — East Nashville’s Rosepepper Cantina was burglarized early Wednesday morning.
The eatery told NewsChannel 5 that the suspects stole about $1,200 worth of alcohol.
Metro Police are investigating, though the restaurant owners said high insurance deductibles have left them resorting to covering the loss themselves.
Anyone with information is asked to contact rosepeppercantina@gmail.com
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
