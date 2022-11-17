Watch Now
Nashville middle school students paint snow plow for TDOT

WTVF
Posted at 7:13 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 20:13:48-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Middle schoolers in Nashville revealed their masterpiece Wednesday in the form of their mural on the front of a Tennessee Department of Transportation snow plow.

J.T. Moore Middle School partnered with the government agency and NewsChannel 5 to do the art project.

The mural features all of Nashville’s favorite mascots, T-Rac the Titans Racoon, Gnash the Predators saber-tooth tiger, Booster the Sounds Rooster and Tempo the Nashville Soccer Club Coyote.

The painted plow will eventually hit the highways to keep roads clear mid-state during inclement weather.

