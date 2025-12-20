Nashville ministry helps over 1,200 families with free Christmas gifts

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Christmas came early for hundreds of Nashville families Thursday as My Brothers' Keeper Outreach Ministries hosted their annual holiday giveaway at the Napier Community Center.

More than 1,200 families walked through the doors to pick up free Christmas gifts, household items, brand-new shoes, food boxes and toys for the holidays.

"Nobody leaves out of here empty handed. Everybody's going to leave with something," said President and CEO Pastor Terry Wells.

Families could simply walk in with their children and select whatever they wanted or needed for the holidays at no cost.

"Families are struggling, but we're able to give them household brand new shoes, food boxes and toys to fill their whole houses with the things that they need," Wells said.

Brook Chadwick was among the families who received help. She picked out gifts for her three children and grandson while still waiting for her SNAP benefits to be fully restored following the federal government shutdown that lasted from October 1 to November 12.

"We needed help for Christmas this year," Chadwick said. "Like we still don't have food from the shutdown. So every little thing helps right now."

For Chadwick, the event provided more than just material support — it offered a chance for family bonding during a difficult time.

"A little family activity we can do," she said.

Many families at the event faced tough financial decisions when it comes to buying Christmas presents. One parent explained how they had to prioritize necessities over holiday gifts.

"I got her other things that were a priority. So when I seen this, I'm like, this is perfect," they said. "With this economy and everything that's been happening lately, so I just think this is a good thing for single moms or single families."

The organizers emphasized their commitment to continuing this work in the community.

"The Bible says, Blessed are the poor and the needy. He said, If you give to the poor, you lend it to the Lord. So I want to keep coming and keep being an impact," Wells said.

Thanks to the generosity of My Brothers' Keeper Outreach Ministries, children across Nashville will still find presents under their Christmas trees this year.

Families interested in receiving help or getting involved can follow My Brothers' Keeper Outreach Ministries on Facebook for the latest updates.

