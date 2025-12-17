Nashville ministry serving at-risk kids loses vans used for daily rides to and from after-school programs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville nonprofit that has served at-risk children for more than two decades is asking for community support after losing three critical vehicles in a suspected break-in that turned into a fire on Sunday, December 7.

Security footage from Preston Taylor Ministries captured the moment disaster struck, showing two people running from one of the organization's vans before flames erupted inside the vehicle.

"The fire just exploded," said Executive Director Dwight Johnson.

The flames quickly spread to two other vehicles parked nearby, destroying all three vans within minutes. Nashville firefighters arrived quickly and prevented the fire from spreading to additional cars, but the damage was already done.

"It's a total and complete loss," Johnson said.

The destroyed vehicles were essential to the ministry's daily operations. The vans are used to transport students from Metro Schools to after-school programs at the ministry before taking them home safely.

"That kind of became a thing in jeopardy, of, how are we going to make sure that this happens, and how are we going to make sure that kids are safe?" Johnson said.

Preston Taylor Ministries serves nearly 200 students across 5 locations in North and West Nashville, primarily from low-income families. The organization focuses on academic development, building relationships and providing spiritual guidance.

The ministry has seen remarkable success stories among its alumni, who have gone on to serve in the armed forces, become teachers, start businesses, pursue careers in arts or sciences.

"There's so much capacity in them to do and be beyond what they may have grown up in, or where they've started in their environment. And so we just become the space that says, 'Listen, we see what you have. We see what's in you,'" Johnson said.

Now the organization is turning to the Nashville community for help replacing the vehicles and continuing their mission of serving local children.

"There has already been generosity that we've seen, but we're going to definitely need more help," Johnson said.

The ministry has filed an insurance claim, but officials say the expected payout will not cover the full cost of replacing the vehicles. Click here to make a donation.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at Patsy.Montesinos@Newschannel5.com