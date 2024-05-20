Nashville mom helps son plan 27 dates in search of plus one for family wedding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — So you've read the headline.

Yes. That's what the story is really about. Riley and Rhonda Lemon have gone viral on social media for their "Find Riley a Date" series.

Let's get this sorted out, shall we?

Riley is 27 and lives in Nashville. He needs a date for his brother's wedding coming up in November. Instead of the old-fashioned way, or even a dating app, he and his mom have gone viral on TikTok and Instagram in search for the lucky person.

"It's a process, but it has been fun and I'm glad you're the one doing it," Riley said to his mom. "And so far, they've been fantastic."

Rhonda is in charge of picking the activities. Riley will go on 27 dates. Rhonda picked 25 people. The audience picked one and Riley picked one as well.

Here's one of the many challenges. Riley is traveling all over the country for these dates.

"We did questionnaires for all the girls like you know, what do you like to do," Rhonda said. "Because some people like to be adventurous and go on walks. Some people don't want to. Lot of them don't want to be around alcohol at all. Others don't mind and so we had to take their comments into consideration."

This will all get narrowed down to the one lucky person.

"I'd rather let her pick them for me," Riley said. "She knows me best and she's coming at it from a different lens."

Rhonda says she's even noticing more people are interested in this type of endeavor.

"There's something here because there are too many people that have said I want my mom to do that," she said. "Or, you know, they want to do it. There's something here."

Riley and Rhonda have a busy summer ahead, but both hope there's a chance this helps Riley find something more long-term as well.

You can follow the journey on TikTok and Instagram by searching Riley and Rhonda.