Nashville mother arrested after shooting daughter at their Sylvan Heights apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother is facing charges after police say she shot her teenage daughter Thursday morning at their apartment in Sylvan Heights.

According to Metro Police, Chantrell Allen and her daughter were arguing through the night at the Skyview Apartments on Susannah Drive. Police say when the teenager closed the door to her bedroom to keep her mother out Allen fired a shot through the door.

The teenager was shot in her hand and driven to the hospital by a private vehicle. Officers say Allen was clearly drunk when they got to the scene and arrested her.

Prosecutors have charged Allen with aggravated child abuse and gun possession while intoxicated. She's being held on a $105,000 bond.

