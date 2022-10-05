Nashville mother diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old, while pregnant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In November 2021, Alexis Butcher learned she was pregnant.

"She is a miracle," said Butcher, holding her daughter. "Her name is Lila, and we named her right at 20 weeks — so, that was right before I had my diagnosis — and it means light in the darkness."

Her joy and excitement at the good news were short-lived.

"So, I found out I was pregnant in Novemberish sometime, and in January I found the lump," said Butcher. "I remember just crying and being like, 'I just really don't want to die; like, I want to see my daughter.'"

While pregnant, the 27-year-old began chemotherapy, but her baby's heart rate dropped and Butcher needed an emergency C-section. Her daughter spent three weeks in the hospital, but Butcher's fight wasn't over.

"So we waited," Butcher said, "I believe, six weeks before I did my next round of chemotherapy."

Ultimately, she made the decision to have a double mastectomy.

"The sooner we can find something abnormal, the easier it is to treat, and the outcomes of the treatment are excellent when we can find things early," said Breast Surgeon at Nashville Breast Center, Dr. Eduardo Dias.

While annual mammograms are critical, Dr. Dias said women should also do their own checkups at home.

"Self-breast exams are not always as emphasized as I think they should [be]," said Dias.

Today Butcher is in remission. She hopes her story serves as a light for others fighting a similar battle.

"So, for me, every year that I keep going is just such a blessing, and I'm excited to share that with people," she said.