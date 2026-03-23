Nashville mother of four achieves her dream of homeownership through a Habitat for Humanity program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the Park Preserve community, this week isn’t just about new houses. It’s about a fresh start for families like Kimberly Lamb’s.

Just weeks ago, Lamb and her four kids moved into their first home.

"I sit back and I just cry of tears of joy because we did it. We did it," Lamb said. "My biggest concern along getting older was that would I ever be a homeowner? Because it’s so hard to qualify in Nashville for a home."

That’s where Habitat for Humanity stepped in, not just handing over keys, but building something alongside her.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Danny Heron said the challenge of homeownership is only growing.

"You cannot build a home in Nashville under $300,000 these days… that becomes unaffordable," Heron said.

Habitat for Humanity offers a different path, providing zero-percent mortgages and a requirement that families help build the homes themselves.

"Yes, we built the foundation, we put on the roof, we installed the windows," Lamb said.

For Lamb, that meant nearly a year of classes, savings, and labor, all while raising four kids.

"Today means everything to me," Lamb said.

That stability can change everything for a family.

Back inside her new home, Lamb said she is already seeing that difference. In a city where home ownership is slipping further away, for one family, it is finally within reach.

"So it’s literally a dream come true," Lamb said.

Have you or someone you know struggled with finding affordable housing in Nashville, or do you have an inspiring story about community organizations making a difference? Watch the full video above to see Kimberly's journey, and share your thoughts or story ideas with me directly at kim.rafferty@newschannel5.com.

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