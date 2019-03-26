NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville mother continues to seek justice exactly three years since her son was shot and killed in an alley.

Yolanda Mason said the person responsible for shooting and killing her 23-year-old son, Rodrick, on 14th Avenue North on March 26th has not been caught, despite leads and potential persons of interest.

"It was two guys in a dark green car, that's all we know," Mason told NewsChannel 5. "There's a lot of people out there that know something but they just didn't want to come forward with it."

Metro police said the getaway vehicle was a Nissan with custom rims and tinted windows.

Mason and her family said dealing with the loss of Rodrick, otherwise known by his nickname "KD", has been tough but gets easier with community support.

"I'm better because I have my kids, my family and my church family on my side, and I have people I can talk to but I think it would be a whole lot better if I can find out who did it," Mason said.

The pain of losing a son is not new for Mason, who also lost her eldest son, Montrel, in a downtown shooting in August 1999.

"Losing one child is a hard pill to swallow, but losing two, I have lost two and I grieve everyday and I think about both of them and what would life be if they were still with me," Mason added.

Montrel's murder has been solved. His killer is serving a life sentence.

Meanwhile, the family plans to celebrate Rodrick's birthday this Thursday.

Metro police said the case is still open with a new detective. Anyone with information can report anonymously to Detective Mike Rowland at 615-862-7488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.