Nashville mother's food assistance stolen, leaving family without groceries for the month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville single mother and full-time student discovered her family's monthly food assistance benefits had been stolen, leaving her unable to buy groceries or celebrate her daughter's upcoming third birthday.

Alexis Radley was looking forward to her monthly grocery shopping trip with her children on Monday when their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits were deposited. The trip serves as bonding time for the family.

"That's our one-on-one time, you know, for me to bond with my kids," Radley said.

But when she arrived at the store, she discovered the money was gone.

"I had went to purchase something and my balance was zero," Radley said.

Radley filed a police report and contacted the Tennessee Department of Human Services, where she learned she wasn't the only victim that day.

"They said I was the sixth person today that this has happened to," Radley said.

All victims shared one common factor: their stolen funds were used at the same market in Chicago, according to Radley. The thieves made two transactions totaling $1,159.81 as soon as her benefits were deposited.

"The $559.96 and the $599.85... So they did two transactions as soon as the deposit hit," Radley said.

The timing is particularly difficult for the family, as Radley's youngest daughter is turning three next week.

"Get her a cake, ice cream, and you know, candy bags, just to make her have a wonderful day, you know, 'cause it's a special day for her," Radley said.

Now she doesn't know where meals for the rest of the month will come from.

"I have to wonder day by day, how am I going to provide for my boys and my daughter?" Radley said.

The family's monthly grocery shopping tradition has been canceled.

"But it's just like, oh man, you know, like this time I can do it. And I really can't explain to my kids, you know, why I can't do it, you know. And that's kind of heartbreaking," Radley said.

Tennessee officials have not yet responded to requests for more information about the thefts.

In the past, victims received refunds for stolen assistance, but that federal program has expired. Lawmakers in Washington did not include an extension in the spending bill passed earlier this year.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Radley buy groceries for this month. Click here to donate.

