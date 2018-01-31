Nashville Movement, Birth Fit, Helps New Moms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Does fitness stop when pregnancy begins? Nashville movement, Birth Fit, doesn't think so.

Brittany Anderson's workout buddy is much younger than you might expect.

"So this is my almost 5-month-old, Gray," said Anderson.

Anderson is a self-proclaimed fitness fanatic and the regional director of Birth Fit, a company that supports women throughout the motherhood transition.

She said using fitness, nutrition, mindset and chiropractic techniques, women can continue to move and train before, during and after they give birth.

"There is so much misinformation out there about how you should be moving your body and pregnancy and postpartum and so our goal is to be that source of evidence-based information for women," she said. "A lot of providers don't know how to recommend exercise for their patients so a lot of times will say just don't do it."

Anderson challenges that notion and encourages her clients to stay fit; offering group classes, personal fitness consultations, workshops, even a podcast.



