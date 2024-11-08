Nashville moves to address backlog of sexual assault kit testing with new outsourcing plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Hundreds of families in Nashville are still waiting for justice, their hopes pinned on the testing of sexual assault kits that could lead to arrests.

The city's Metro Council is taking action to address a staggering backlog of more than 720 untested kits, and they're moving forward with a plan to outsource the work in an effort to expedite the process.

At a Metro Council meeting Thursday, council members acknowledged the urgency of the situation and approved a resolution to accept a $243,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice.

This funding will go toward outsourcing the analysis of sexual assault kits, which will help clear the backlog and reduce delays in testing critical DNA evidence.

Danielle Pyle is not only an advocate for those who've been sexually assaulted, she's also a survivor.

“I had a case that unfortunately was mishandled, and it resulted in me not being able to find justice — criminally or civilly in my case,” Pyle said.

To make matters worse, she said she doesn't know the status of her rape kit.

"My assault happened in April of 2021, and to this date, I still don’t know where it is, where it lives, or if anyone has tested it.”

Pyle’s journey has led her to become a powerful advocate for victims' rights. She is the driving force behind "Danielle’s Law," a piece of legislation that extends the statute of limitations for civil suits related to sexual violence in Tennessee.

But her fight doesn’t stop there. She is also working to ensure that no other survivor faces the same uncertainty about the fate of their rape kit.

"If we can solve the timeline of testing, it will make our city safer," Pyle said.

The backlog in Nashville dates back to the opening of the city’s crime lab in 2015. While the Metro Nashville Police Department established the first local forensic bio lab, they struggled for years to fill a crucial DNA analysis position.

As of now, the lab is fully staffed, and the backlog is no longer growing. However, the 725 untested cases are still sitting unresolved.

Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell stressed that the outsourcing plan would be an important step toward clearing the backlog.

“We’ve made progress in increasing staffing levels at the MNPD lab, but we know that both law enforcement and victims want the process to move more quickly. This outsourcing effort is designed to supplement the work we’ve already done and is focused on the victims who need answers,” O'Connell said.

The $243,000 grant from the DOJ will fund the outsourcing of these kits for the next two years, with the goal of reducing the time it takes to process and test evidence. Lawmakers hope this will help bring justice to victims and provide critical information for investigations.

For survivors, this news brings a sense of hope.

“I think it’s phenomenal that the issue of sexual assault kit testing is finally at the forefront,” Pyle said. “This is a real issue that can be solved, and I’m thrilled to see the council taking action to make our city safer.”

