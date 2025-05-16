Nashville music museum secures new lease with $500,000 donation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The sound of Music City wouldn't be possible without the people who perform it.

The Musicians Hall of Fame in Nashville has announced a new lease agreement with the city for its space in the Nashville Municipal Auditorium, along with plans for major renovations.

Linda Chambers, co-founder of the Musicians Hall of Fame, said musicians didn't start as stars.

"In the beginning, musicians were not even on the album covers, their names weren't listed," Chambers said.

Music executive Mike Curb's career produced some of the most famous records, but he honors the musicians.

"Whether they are in Memphis, whether they are in Nashville, whether they are in Los Angeles, the musicians make it possible for records to exist," Curb said.

Curb donated half a million dollars to renovate the Musicians Hall of Fame.

Inductee Bob Berryhill with the Surfaris has an exhibit and shares what people can see.

"If you are not a musician, you can feel what it was like to sit behind a set of drums or sit behind a guitar and see the piano that Michael Jackson used," Berryhill said.

Chambers said she hoped to create an even greater immersive educational experience where people can sing and record music.

"We will also have a Mike Curb career wall, which will have over 140 jobs you can do in the music industry," Chambers said.

The museum connects people with the passion heard all over the world.

"It is so important to know the history. If you don't know where you came from, it is hard to know where you are going to go in the future," Chambers said.

Want to experience music history firsthand? Visit the Musician's Hall of Fame in Nashville's Municipal Auditorium to see instruments played by legends and learn about the people behind your favorite songs. Have you visited or do you have questions about the museum's expansion plans? Email our reporter at Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com to share your thoughts.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.