Nashville music school offering lessons for just 50 cents for families with limited income

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Paying for extracurricular activities like sports teams or music lessons can be a struggle for many families watching their budgets.

A music school in Nashville is offering an alternative by providing lessons for just 50 cents for students whose families are struggling financially.

Playing piano, like so many things in life, requires practice and patience.

"Once a day for like 20 minutes," said 12-year-old Jairus Wadechilds, who studies piano at the W.O. Smith Music School in Nashville.

"For me, reading the notes was a struggle for a little bit," Wadechilds said.

Wadechilds is one of more than 300 students at the school, where the going rate for lessons is surprisingly affordable.

"The lessons are 50 cents each; it's been that way since 1984," said Dr. Valerie Cordero, Executive Director of the W.O. Smith Music School.

The whole idea behind the school is to teach music while removing any cost barrier.

"Music is something that should be available to every child, no matter what economic background their family comes from," Cordero said.

There are income restrictions for folks who can receive the low-cost lessons.

Cordero said to qualify for the 50-cent lessons, a student's family needs to qualify for free or reduced-cost lunches at school.

This affordable pricing is possible thanks to donations and teachers who volunteer their time.

"You have two students per semester, so it's about an hour and a half a week," said Susan Harrell, who started teaching at W.O. Smith in the 1990s.

"Working with them consistently every week and building their confidence and being a cheerleader, you know you're doing more than just teaching them music," Harrell said.

While many students won't end up playing professionally at a concert hall, the skills they develop can be helpful in any field.

Even Nashville's Mayor is a former W.O. Smith student.

"I played piano. I think it was about first, second, third grade roughly," said Nashville’s Mayor Freddie O’Connell.

I asked Mayor O’Connell if there’s anything he learned playing piano that’s helped him tackle the job of Mayor.

He mentioned the patience.

"So much of the policy-making process governing ultimately has a lot to do with patience, as a community works on things together," said Mayor O’Connell.

The school is currently enrolling students for lessons this fall.

For donation information and how to sign up for lessons, click here.

