Nashville musician finds new creative outlet through sneakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Antioch native Breion Dixon was a graduating TSU student, performing on tour and appearing on Netflix until COVID took away his spotlight.

"This happened and it put my career on pause as an entertainer, hip-hop artist," said the rapper who goes by "2’Live Bre". "I went through a depression when I was already going through a depression, but I went through a deeper depression when COVID hit. As an artist, a lot of opportunities flopped."

With no creative outlet, he had no where to turn. But the answer was right on his feet.

"I didn't have no experience in creating shoes but I had the creative ability to see the vision that I wanted for the shoes," said Dixon.

He was approached by a shoe company with a purpose.

"They told me their mission statement and their purpose of designing shoes and it was to create change in communities," he said.

Now he's creating change in his own community. A portion of shoe sales will go towards his mental health foundation for young people when shoppers use the code "Breion15".

"This is why I'm doing this, like wow we're not making a shoe to make crazy money its like we're really changing the community with one shoe that has a story."

It's a story of evolution, just like the butterfly he designed for each sneaker. "Helping kids get their wings to fly," he said, "exactly right."