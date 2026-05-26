Nashville National Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony honors fallen heroes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Veterans, community members and military units gathered at Nashville National Cemetery in Madison on Memorial Day to honor the nation’s fallen heroes.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts placed U.S. flags at grave sites and markers across the cemetery on May 23 ahead of the May 25 ceremony.

The program began with a music prelude by Sal Gonzales and Chris Turner, followed by a performance by the Nashville Community Concert Band.

Retired Colonel Samuel Beard served as master of ceremonies. The program included a posting of organizational colors by Veterans Service Organizations and a massing of national colors by the Music City Young Marines. Chris Turner performed the national anthem, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Andrew Warsop. The Music City Young Marines also presented a ceremonial wreath.

Members of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, performed the firing team salute and Taps.

Ronnie McDowell, a veteran and songwriter, reflected on the significance of those buried at the cemetery.

"There's 34,000 patriots here that gave their lives for the freedom that we have and I tell everybody freedom is not free," McDowell said.

Terry Welsh, a veteran who served in the Marine Corps Reserve, shared a similar sentiment.

"It's hard not to get emotional thinking about the sacrifices they gave that we can be free," Welsh said.

The ceremony was presented by the Nashville-Davidson County Veterans Coordinating Council and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration.