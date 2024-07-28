Nashville Native Gretchen Walsh breaks Olympic record at the Paris Games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville native Gretchen Walsh made waves on day one of the Paris Olympics.

Gretchen set a new Olympic record while swimming the women's 100-meter butterfly semi-final.

The 21-year-old completed the race in 55.38 seconds — breaking the previous record of 55.48 seconds.

Gretchen already holds the world record for the 100-meter butterfly which she set during the U.S. Swimming Trials in June at 55.18 seconds.

She was also part of the 4x100 free relay that won the U.S. its first swimming silver medal in the Paris Games and set a new national record.

Gretchen is competing in the Olympic games alongside her sister Alex, who will be racing Friday in the 200-meter individual medley.

The Walsh sisters are Harpeth Hall graduates and the school is so proud of them. On Sunday, Harpeth Hall will host an Olympic party for students and staff to celebrate the sisters and cheer on Gretchen as she swims again.

She will race in the 100-meter butterfly finals which airs at 1:40 p.m. central time.

