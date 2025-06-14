Nashville 'No Kings' protest draws thousands

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thousands of protesters gathered in Nashville for a "No Kings" demonstration, expressing concerns about immigration policies, constitutional rights, and other issues as ICE detention centers across the country reported record numbers.

According to internal government data obtained by CBS News, ICE detention centers are holding more than 56,000 individuals as of early yesterday, marking a record number for the agency.

"This is about due process. It's about the constitution, it's about the rule of law," one protester said.

Another demonstrator expressed concern about immigrant rights: "Women's rights, abortion rights, all immigrants are welcome here, immigrants have rights."

One emotional protester needed a moment to collect their thoughts: "Just being mistreated like this. It makes me feel really bad. I'm so sorry. I need to take a breath."

The Nashville "No Kings" protest drew a larger crowd than organizers anticipated.

"We were expecting 4,000, but I think we probably easily have that if not more, closer to 5,000 possibly," a protest organizer said.

Demonstrators of all ages participated, including an 85-year-old army veteran who carried a flag "in distress because our country is in distress."

"I'll always be proud of my military service and proud with what the military should stand for. It stands to protect the Constitution. It doesn't serve to serve the president of the United States. It serves our constitution and our freedoms and our liberties," the veteran said.

Another long-time couple shared their motivation for attending: "We've been married 51 years."

When asked what brought them to the protest, they responded: "Justice. Not only letting Donald Trump know we mean justice, but I think it's equally the people in Congress. They need to get off their rear ends."

Many protesters expressed hope for the future, with one saying: "I want to feel proud for my country again."

The protests remained largely peaceful, with only one arrest reported. Police charged 19-year-old Elijah Miller of Murfreesboro with disorderly conduct. Witnesses say he was spitting at people and pulled out a handgun, which he kept pointed toward the ground.

Meanwhile, in Washington, D.C., thousands of military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft participated in a parade marking the U.S. Army's 250th birthday, coinciding with President Biden's 79th birthday. The military parade is estimated to cost upwards of $45 million.

This story was reported on-air by Amanda Roberts and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Have you witnessed or participated in protests in your community? Share your experiences with me by emailing Amanda.Roberts@NewsChannel5.com

