Fair
HI: 59°
LO: 35°
A Brentwood dance teacher is breaking-down barriers one move at a time. Elizabeth Pistole leads "the Dancing Divas."
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Brentwood dance teacher is breaking-down barriers one move at a time. Elizabeth Pistole leads the class.
"I'm 18 and my sister is 15," she said.
Her sister, Natalie, was born with down syndrome.
"She's my best friend. She is the light of my life [and] she can make me smile on any day that's bad," she said. "I love dance and I love my sister, so why not combine the two."
Pistole launched her non-profit, The Dancing Divas.
"I started with two girls," she said.
Now, her class has grown from two to more than a dozen.
They practice in a donated space and work on their routines, all while building friendships, expressing themselves creatively and ultimately performing in front of live audiences.
If you would like to attend a Dancing Divas performance or learn more, click here.