Nashville non-profit Thistle Farms seeks to raise $100,000 on Giving Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville nonprofit Thistle Farms will host an all-day fundraising event on December 3 with extended shopping hours and pre-purchased take home dinners in celebration of GivingTuesday at The Café at Thistle Farms.

Thanks to a generous donor, the organization has a one-million-dollar donation match to leverage throughout its holiday Light the Way campaign.

On GivingTuesday, Thistle Farms seeks to raise $100,000 in one day for the organization, which serves women survivors of human trafficking and prostitution through a two-year residential program, job training and meaningful employment opportunities, and a lifelong community of support.