Nashville Non-Profit Thrift Boutique 'Pink Glitter' Raises Breast Cancer Awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A new boutique wants you to purchase with a purpose! Gently-used clothing hangs from the racks, but this is not your typical thrift store.
"I'm not the person to sit behind a desk," said Cynthia Jackson, Owner of Nashville's Pink Glitter Boutique Thrift Store. "I love people. I love making connections."
Pink Glitter is a non-profit thrift boutique.
Jackson said she wanted her store to be a resource for women undergoing chemo and radiation while promoting breast cancer awareness.
"I'm hoping to bring awareness to breast cancer because it's killing people due to a lack of knowledge. The earlier we're diagnosed, the better the results are, so I'm here to save lives," she said. "We provide wigs for women undergoing chemotherapy and radiation, as well as head wraps."
She even teaches women how to tie their head wraps.
Laquanus Boykin said Pink Glitter helped her rediscover her self-esteem.
"I'm a cancer survivor. Not once, but three times," she said.
Boykin said Cynthia's store changed her outlook on the disease, even her outlook on life.
