Nashville nonprofit aims to provide housing and mentorship for local youth

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — A Nashville nonprofit organization is making a difference in the lives of local youth by not only offering mentorship but also working to ensure they have the resources needed to succeed – including a place to call home.

Excellence in Motion (EIM), founded in 2016 by Carlton Boleyjack, is a community-driven initiative that brings science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education to local youth. However, as Boleyjack has learned through his work, many of the children he serves are struggling with a critical issue: unstable housing.

Boleyjack, who started his career as a science teacher, has always been passionate about passing on the values of hard work and determination that shaped his own life.

“I saw a need. There’s a lot of kids getting into bad situations and needing direction,” Boleyjack said. “I was fortunate to have STEM professionals in my life, like my uncles and grandfather, who was an industrial arts teacher.”

Building on his own experiences, Boleyjack created EIM to provide mentorship and access to valuable educational opportunities. From hosting summer STEM camps to inviting NASA engineers to speak with students, the organization has made a significant impact on Nashville’s youth.

However, Boleyjack realized that education alone wasn't enough. Many of the kids he works with, especially those aging out of the foster care system, face the challenge of finding stable housing.

This realization led to the next phase of EIM’s mission: to provide affordable housing and workforce development support.

“We want to do an affordable housing build that would allow youth to thrive,” Boleyjack said. “It’s not just about providing shelter; it’s about creating a space where young people can have the stability to focus on their future.”

EIM’s next major project is turning a North Nashville house into a home for young adults, students, and families in need. The 4,512-square-foot building will feature 12 bedrooms or six two-bedroom suites, offering affordable housing options with rent between $400-$600 per person.

Additionally, the space will include a workforce development center to provide job training, STEM education, and family support programs.

The project is being developed in collaboration with community partners such as the Bhegani Education Foundation, which will assist with both design and mentoring efforts.

Boleyjack is seeking to raise $425,000 through a GoFundMe to purchase the property on 1732B 23rd Avenue North, with the ultimate goal of creating 12 apartments for young adults and families.

“The idea is to provide them with a stable environment and help them save money, so they can eventually move out with a solid job and a secure future,” Boleyjack said.

While the total cost of the project is estimated at $1.2 million, Boleyjack sees it as a valuable investment in the next generation.

In addition to providing housing, the initiative is expected to generate rental revenue of $115,000 to $172,000 annually, which will help fund future EIM programs and sustain the organization’s community development efforts.

“I love sharing this project because it could be a model for others in North Nashville and beyond,” Boleyjack said.

Though Boleyjack has awards for his work like one from Bhegani Education, he believes that the most rewarding achievement is the impact he is making on the lives of Nashville’s youth.



