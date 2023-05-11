Nashville nonprofit helps mothers and children in need this Mother's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mother's Day is just a few days away and one local nonprofit is helping moms in a special way by making sure they have all the essential items they need for free.

Mother to Mother is known for making moms feel special, who may not have the financial resources to provide a lot for themselves. The nonprofit is also known for its community baby showers and for allowing moms to shop for free in their warehouse store.

The organization has been working to ensure impoverished children in the community have access to three basic essentials that often slip through the cracks of government subsidies and charitable support: diapers, car seats and a safe place to sleep.

There are several ways to donate across the community this Mother’s Day weekend:

Monday, May 8 through Saturday, May 13

K. McCarthy –10% of proceeds all week online and in store

You’re Invited Nashville - 10% of proceeds all week online and in store

Magpies - 10% of proceeds all week online and in store

The Mill Boutique – 10% of proceeds all week online and in store

Friday, May 12th

White’s Mercantile - 10% sales at all locations in Tennessee

Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14

Oasis Face Bar - donating $10 from every facial add on

Sunday, May 14

Abednego Boutique – a percentage of sales on Mother’s Day

Donation Drives collecting items like car seats and diapers:

Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14

White’s Mercantile – Franklin

White’s Mercantile – Bell Meade

White’s Mercantile – 12 South

Hair Expressions – Brentwood

K. McCarthy – Nashville

You’re Invited Nashville – Belle Meade

Magpies - Nashville

The Mill Boutique – Green Hills