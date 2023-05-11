Nashville nonprofit helps mothers and children in need this Mother's Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mother's Day is just a few days away and one local nonprofit is helping moms in a special way by making sure they have all the essential items they need for free.
Mother to Mother is known for making moms feel special, who may not have the financial resources to provide a lot for themselves. The nonprofit is also known for its community baby showers and for allowing moms to shop for free in their warehouse store.
The organization has been working to ensure impoverished children in the community have access to three basic essentials that often slip through the cracks of government subsidies and charitable support: diapers, car seats and a safe place to sleep.
There are several ways to donate across the community this Mother’s Day weekend:
Monday, May 8 through Saturday, May 13
K. McCarthy –10% of proceeds all week online and in store
You’re Invited Nashville - 10% of proceeds all week online and in store
Magpies - 10% of proceeds all week online and in store
The Mill Boutique – 10% of proceeds all week online and in store
Friday, May 12th
White’s Mercantile - 10% sales at all locations in Tennessee
Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14
Oasis Face Bar - donating $10 from every facial add on
Sunday, May 14
Abednego Boutique – a percentage of sales on Mother’s Day
Donation Drives collecting items like car seats and diapers:
Monday, May 8 through Sunday, May 14
White’s Mercantile – Franklin
White’s Mercantile – Bell Meade
White’s Mercantile – 12 South
Hair Expressions – Brentwood
K. McCarthy – Nashville
You’re Invited Nashville – Belle Meade
Magpies - Nashville
The Mill Boutique – Green Hills