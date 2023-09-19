Nashville nonprofit hosts walk to raise funds for strollers and other essential items

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville nonprofit Mother to Mother is hosting a walk this weekend in order to raise funds and awareness of the importance of strollers.

This is the first annual 3K stroller walk and it will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Granny White Park.

Mother to Mother has been working in Nashville for nearly two decades, making sure that children have these basic essentials:



diapers

car seats

a safe place to sleep

The Big Push 3K not only brings families together, but the funds raised go to purchasing items like strollers, car seats and pack 'n plays.

Registration is still open for the walk at $60 for a primary adult participant and $15 for each additional participant.