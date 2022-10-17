Nashville nonprofit in need of donations after losing everything in fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nine people and a nonprofit are looking for new homes after an electrical fire last week.

The organization "From Your Father" rented a space and housed all its donations at the home off Clarksville Pike.

Shannon Holt is the Co-founder of From Your Father.

Holt said the organization was started to help single mothers in Middle Tennessee.

From Your Father was less than a year into its new space at a home on Clarksville Pike until a fire broke out.

Sunday, October 9, Nashville Fire crews rushed to the scene.

"Oh, my goodness, my heart just kind of sank just, you know, knowing how much we help the community and that all those donations and just everything was destroyed," said Holt.

Holt said she is still soaking it all in.

Inside were seven separate apartment units, including a storage unit for the nonprofit.

"There were so many diapers — like, every single size — laundry detergent, dish soap hand soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, a lot of gifts," Holt said.

"We just bought, like, a new desk and different things like that. There was a couch that was just donated, highchair that was just donated," said Holt. "So, anything and everything that you could think of that children can use as well their moms — like, there were so many clothes in there as well. So, all of that was destroyed."

From Your Father helps single mothers in Middle Tennessee by not only offering them groceries, gift cards and supplies, but also programs on understanding finances and healthy eating.

Now the organization that offers help is in need of help and is asking people to donate.

"We will do whatever it takes to make sure that they're taken care of," Holt said.

Thankfully, everyone made it out of the fire.

Holt said this may slow down their cause, but it won't stop the mission.

Nashville Fire Department said the fire was accidental, with the cause being electrical.