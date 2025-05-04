Nashville nonprofit Move Inclusive Dance hosts 5K fundraiser to expand programs for people with disabilities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Move Inclusive Dance, a nonprofit organization that teaches special dancing classes for people with disabilities, held a 5K fundraiser at Edwin Warner Park Saturday morning.

The event, which is the organization's biggest fundraiser of the year, aims to raise money to help more people participate in dance programs regardless of their skill level or abilities.

The nonprofit creates a space where people living with disabilities can shine and their unique abilities are celebrated.

"I want everyone to have an outlet to be themselves," said Smith.

Lauren Morris, founder and executive director of Move Inclusive Dance, ensures that students pay on a sliding scale to prevent financial barriers from limiting participation. This approach makes the 5K fundraiser particularly important for the organization's mission.

The 5K ran from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and featured special dance performances from students.

Several people involved in making the classes happen shared their experiences during the event.

Watch our video to hear from those impacted by Move Inclusive Dance's programs. Have you benefited from similar inclusive initiatives? Share your story at eric.pointer@NewsChannel5.com.

