Nashville nonprofit releases feedback results on East Bank development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Big changes are coming to the East Bank of the Cumberland River, but what should be included in the massive development? Now hundreds of Nashvillians are weighing in.

At a community fish fry in February, Stand Up Nashville received input from 100 surveys and 300 individual responses on the 300-acre development — which includes plans for a new or upgraded Titans Stadium.

Overall, the results found that participants want to see opportunities for local business owners, more affordable housing, quality jobs and greater community engagement.

At least 89% of residents surveyed said they don't support using public dollars to fund a new Titans stadium, and 84% of residents surveyed said that affordable housing should be a priority in the development of any public land.

"We are dealing with a big crisis on affordable housing," said Nathaniel Carter, Director of Workforce and Employment at Stand Up Nashville. "We have grandmothers and grandfathers, who are on fixed income who can't afford $1,300, $1,400, $1,500 a month. They need to be heard, so we are the voice for the people in the city of Nashville."

Stand Up Nashville organizers said they plan to share the results of the survey with Metro officials. Mayor John Cooper's office said in a statement that he agreed with the stance of needing more affordable housing not just in the East Bank project, but across the city.

"He's also made clear he believes Nashville taxpayers should not be on the hook to build the new Titans stadium and will continue to prioritize investments in education, affordable housing, transportation and keeping our streets safe, clean and welcoming," his office said in a statement.

Metro Council Member Brett Withers — who represents the 6th district which includes the East Bank — said community input is essential to the East Bank Planning Study, and 20 community meetings have already been held.

"The more buy-in we have from the public, it helps us make a better vision process overall, but also, that is very important as we go to get federal and state grant funding opportunities," said Withers.

Metro hopes to have a draft of the plan finalized in the coming months, which will receive more feedback before it is presented to the Metro Planning Commission.

"The purpose of the East Bank Vision Plan is to lay out a shared vision for how the East Bank should prepare, evolve and respond to the future and will be used as a guide for Metro’s Planning Commission and Council to look to as they review any future requests for rezoning, development proposals and the like to ensure that the community vision is being implemented," Metro Codes and Planning spokesperson Richel Albright said. "The overarching theme of the Vision Plan is to enable the creation of Nashville’s next great neighborhoods on the East Bank with resiliency, equity, and authenticity at the forefront. The Planning Department, in collaboration with expert consultants, has undertaken extensive technical analysis, urban design inquiry and community outreach to shape this plan."