Watch
News

Actions

Nashville nonprofit that helps veterans with music and art therapy gifted new van

items.[0].image.alt
WTVF
Country music legend Vince Gill helps present a Nashville nonprofit that helps veterans with a new van.
RAW VetVanGift_frame_32207.jpeg
Posted at 1:26 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 14:26:36-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music legend Vince Gill helped present a Nashville nonprofit that helps veterans with a new van, Tuesday.

Gill gave the keys to a custom-wrapped van to CreatiVets, a veteran-run organization that provides therapy to vets through music and art.

“Amy and I have always wanted to be a part of reaching out and being kind and help these folks out and be generous,” Gill said.

Progressive Insurance selected CreatiVets for its “Keys to Progress” vehicle giveaway, which surprises 45 veterans and their families in need, as well as five military organizations across the country with the keys to reliable transportation.

According to a release, the vehicle will allow the organization to continue to grow its therapeutic programs.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap